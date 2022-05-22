Seahawks intend to sign former 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin

The Seattle Seahawks had one open spot on their roster after waiving undrafted rookie quarterback Levi Lewis on Friday. Apparently they’ll be filling it with a former division rival.

According to a report by Mike Dugar at the Athletic, the team intends to sign former 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin (5-foot-9, 180 pounds) was a third-round pick by the Bills in the 2013 NFL draft.

Goodwin played four seasons in Buffalo before moving on to San Francisco. From 2017-2019 he put in 36 games in a Niners uniform, totaling 91 catches, 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns. He did not play during the 2020 season then spent last year with the Bears, posting 20 catches and one score in 14 games.

Goodwin joins a very crowded wide receiver room in Seattle. Including the team’s two seventh-round draft picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young plus UDFA pickups Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis they are now up to 13 on the roster.

The name of the game with Goodwin is speed – he won Ochocinco’s 40-yard dash tournament in 2019. He probably doesn’t represent a threat to Dee Eskridge but that may not be the case for the other burner-type receivers who are roughly the same size and build.