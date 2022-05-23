ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat And Celtics Shocking Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Heat after they beat the Celtics in Game 3.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will face off for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The two injury reports are very long, and several star players including Marcus Smart, Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are all on the injury report.

The Heat currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after they won Game 3 on the road against the Celtics.

Games 1 and 2 were played in Florida, and the Heat won the first game, while the Celtics blew out the Heat in the second game.

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference (2020) in the bubble at Disney World, and the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship.

