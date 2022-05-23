ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Relationships between staff and prisoners is ‘classic’: ex-inmate

By Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

(NewsNation) — As a nationwide manhunt stretches on, investigators confirmed to NewsNation that an escaped Alabama inmate and his corrections officer shared a “special relationship.”

Relationships between inmates and corrections officers have been widely recognized in shows such as “Orange Is the New Black” but they’re more common in real life than many might think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PTnk_0fmyLeWp00

“She’s (Vickie White) convenient sex for him (Casey Cole White). And when he’s done with her, he’ll throw her away. She’s disposable. But him, like, manipulating her. It’s a classic inmate-staff maneuver,” founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants Larry Levine said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

“This is what happens. I’ve seen situations in three different prisons I was at where inmates were having sex with staff members. Usually, it happens in the medical unit, because they can go into a room and close the door,” Levine said.

Levine has witnessed first-hand the dynamic of prison-guard relationships, having served time at 11 federal correctional institutions of multiple custody and security levels.

“Now I’ve also seen in a county jail detention center setting where there’s, like, a vacant cell open next door, a couple cell doors down, where the staff member will take the inmate in the middle of the night, out of the cell, walk them two cells down. And, I don’t know, do whatever,” Levine added.

Despite a Prison Rape Elimination Act passed by Congress in 2003, sexual assault and prison rape continue to persist in jails across the country.

In June of 2021, a former correctional officer at the Fresno County Jail in California was sentenced for a sexual relationship she had with an inmate. A judge sentenced 27-year-old Tina Gonzalez to two years of formal probation and 210 days in jail.

In December of 2021, a former correctional officer in Rhode Island faced numerous charges after an investigation revealed he was having sex with an inmate, according to the R.I. Department of Corrections. Justin Toye, 36, was charged with three counts of having sexual relations with inmates, though a spokesperson clarified that the charges are for different infractions from having sex with one inmate.

In 2001, former South Carolina prison guard Alfred Rowe pleaded guilty to having sex with inmate Susan Smith. Smith was sentenced to life in prison in 1994 for murdering her sons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwu5v_0fmyLeWp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0O4G_0fmyLeWp00

During an interview on “The Doctor Oz Show,” Rowe spoke said that Smith seduced him, costing him his job.

In 2015, former prison seamstress Joyce Mitchell was arrested for allegedly helping convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Bedford Hills Correctional Center in Westchester County, New York.

The state report indicated Joyce Mitchell had a sexual relationship with at least one of the escaped inmates, but she swore to her husband, on her son’s life, that it wasn’t true, according to a report from NewsNation’s affiliate WPIX. In 2020, Mitchell received a conditional release from jail.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
KHON2

Incoming HPD chief’s son charged with assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a victim at Ala Moana Beach Park. On Wednesday, the incoming HPD Chief of Police, Joe Logan announced that one of the suspects was his 36-year-old son Zane Logan. The other suspect was a 41-year-old female suspect. According to […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Smith
Person
Larry Levine
KHON2

Hawaii reports 8,924 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,924 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 6,475 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,102 on the Big Island, 443 on Kauai, 11 on […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Police investigate motorcyclist death after Hilo accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said they are investigating a single-vehicle accident after a motorcyclist died on Wednesday. The collision happened near Kanoelehua Avenue and Kawailani Street on Saturday at 9:51 p.m. Officials identified the motorcyclist as 40-year-old Eric Fontes of Hilo who was located unresponsive at the scene. Fontes was taken to a […]
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Rape#Prison Guard#Newsnation#Banfield
KHON2

Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Monday morning at Robb Elementary School, a line of graduating high school seniors in maroon caps and gowns paid a visit to the children to offer smiles, high fives and encouragement that one day, if they studied hard enough, they could graduate too. Notably missing...
UVALDE, TX
KHON2

Are you hackable? 10 common passwords and why to avoid them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With global growth in online learning, an increase in digital banking usage and online grocery sales increasing, it may be a good idea to take a fresh look at leaked common passwords. Cybernews Investigation provided a list of 2022’s most common password patterns every day people were using in creating their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy