Commencement 2022 highlights

 4 days ago

Sharing scenes from Lafayette College's 187th Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 21 Twitter. Full recording of the ceremony is...

Camille Carthy ’23 earns prestigious Goldwater Scholarship

Neuroscience major recognized for unique, multifaceted approach to education, research, and community service Twitter. Camille Carthy ’23, a neuroscience major with an English minor, is one of two Lafayette students to be awarded a competitive 2022 Barry Goldwater Scholarship, which aims to foster and encourage students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics. Carthy and fellow junior Samantha Ganser ’23 are among this year’s 417 scholars, selected from a pool of 1,242 nominees from 433 colleges and universities from across the U.S. Since 2000, at least one Lafayette student has either been named a Goldwater Scholar or received an honorable mention.
What a crew!

Women’s crew club wins a national championship regatta on Commencement Day; seniors are celebrated at special make-up ceremony Twitter. Bringing with them a wealth of history and competition, the Lafayette women’s crew club—including three seniors who missed Commencement to participate—made their presence felt in a big way at the American Collegiate Rowing Association (ACRA) National Championship Regatta. Rowing on what is appropriately named the Clinch River in Oak Ridge, Tenn., the ladies clinched the gold medal in the 17H1 Women’s Varsity 4+ Grand Final with a time of 7:30.119.
