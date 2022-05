SUNRISE, Fla. - Taking both the good with the bad, Anton Lundell probably summed it up best. "A year we're all going to remember," the Panthers rookie said. On Wednesday, the Cats cleaned out their lockers at FLA Live Arena. Following a historic regular season, the somber day had arrived much earlier than expected. And less than three days removed from being swept out of the playoffs in the second round by the cross-state rival Lightning, that sting was still fresh.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO