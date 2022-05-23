ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MoDOT Seeking Public Input on Upcoming Road, Bridge Projects

kzimksim.com
 5 days ago

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released its latest...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

Work begins soon for statewide MO teacher recruitment and retention commission

Missouri is facing a record number of teachers leaving the field and the state is trying to help put a stop to the problem. A statewide commission begins its work next month to find ways to boost Missouri teacher recruitment and retention. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the panel’s work is important to the teacher workforce and to students.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Adjusting to Missouri’s new Congressional redistricting map

July 14 is the deadline for Governor Mike Parson to sign, veto or let legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly become law without a signature. Joey Parker tells us one of the big ones is already in action. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

State Education Commissioner talks about proposed state budget helping schools

The Missouri Legislature passed a state budget proposal that includes some major investments in K-12 public education. State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven says 328-million-dollars designated to fully fund the state’s share of school transportation costs would make a big difference. Vandeven says she also appreciates the proposed efforts...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

MO’s colleges and universities work to control tuition increases in this tough financial environment

During these tough financial times, Governor Parson has strongly encouraged Missouri’s public colleges and universities to be careful about how much they increase tuition. State Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner, Zora Mulligan, says schools are following that advice. Mulligan says schools don’t want to price themselves out of...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
kzimksim.com

Waterfowl Activities to Resume in Missouri June 1st

Waterfowl activities in Missouri can resume next week, following a 2-month-long suspension due to cases of avian flu. Marshall Griffin reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Budget Chairman reflects on legislative spending

Governor Mike Parson has spoken with skepticism about a tax rebate for some Missourians in the amount of up to $500 each for incomes under 150-thousand dollars. Senate budget chairman Dan Hegeman says this was also supported by the House Budget Committee. This is the final year in the state...
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri Public Defender System could be in store for additional staffing

The Missouri Legislature’s 49-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes adding 24 full-time staff support jobs statewide within the state Public Defender System. Director Mary Fox says the positions would be a mix of legal assistants and investigators, depending on the needs of each office. The current state budget year included...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot#Stip
kzimksim.com

Missouri Hospital Association warns of “full-blown crisis” in staffing

“A full-blown crisis” is how the Missouri Hospital Association is describing the staff shortage in our state’s health care system. Joey Parker tells us a new report shows record-levels of vacancies in several categories. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy