MoDOT Seeking Public Input on Upcoming Road, Bridge Projects

Missouri is facing a record number of teachers leaving the field and the state is trying to help put a stop to the problem. A statewide commission begins its work next month to find ways to boost Missouri teacher recruitment and retention. State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says the panel’s work is important to the teacher workforce and to students.
July 14 is the deadline for Governor Mike Parson to sign, veto or let legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly become law without a signature. Joey Parker tells us one of the big ones is already in action.
The Missouri Legislature passed a state budget proposal that includes some major investments in K-12 public education. State Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven says 328-million-dollars designated to fully fund the state’s share of school transportation costs would make a big difference. Vandeven says she also appreciates the proposed efforts...
During these tough financial times, Governor Parson has strongly encouraged Missouri’s public colleges and universities to be careful about how much they increase tuition. State Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner, Zora Mulligan, says schools are following that advice. Mulligan says schools don’t want to price themselves out of...
Waterfowl activities in Missouri can resume next week, following a 2-month-long suspension due to cases of avian flu. Marshall Griffin reports.
Missouri is on track to make some major investments to address the mental and developmental health needs of the state’s citizens. Valerie Huhn is the recently appointed director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health. She says their biggest challenge is the workforce crisis. The state budget is in...
Governor Mike Parson has spoken with skepticism about a tax rebate for some Missourians in the amount of up to $500 each for incomes under 150-thousand dollars. Senate budget chairman Dan Hegeman says this was also supported by the House Budget Committee. This is the final year in the state...
The Missouri Legislature’s 49-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes adding 24 full-time staff support jobs statewide within the state Public Defender System. Director Mary Fox says the positions would be a mix of legal assistants and investigators, depending on the needs of each office. The current state budget year included...
"A full-blown crisis" is how the Missouri Hospital Association is describing the staff shortage in our state's health care system. Joey Parker tells us a new report shows record-levels of vacancies in several categories.
Redistricting took center stage during the 101st General Assembly Regular Session. The contentious issue was settled just before the end of session this month and signed by the governor last week. Senator Mike Bernskoetter handled House Bill 2909 which is the “new map.”. The map bill went into effect...
Drivers could be in for a cruel summer when it comes to gas prices. Joey Parker reports the rising national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month.
In St. Joseph, a manufacturer announced to state leaders that it will stay put and expand. Ashley Byrd reports.
