Forestville, MD

Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast DC, investigators say

WUSA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A 33-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Sunday in Southeast D.C, police say. Metropolitan Police Department released a statement identifying the man as Shawn Minor of Forestville, Md. At the time he was killed, police say Minor was on duty working as a special police...

www.wusa9.com

WDVM 25

17-year-old to be tried as adult in high school shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 17-year-old Steven Alston will be tried as an adult in a shooting at Magruder High School in January that injured another student. Officials said that Alston will be facing attempted first-degree murder and other charges for the shooting that took place on January 21. Police took Alston into custody in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

22 people charged with drug distribution arrested

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the midst of a surge of violent crime in the area, 22 people charged with distributing drugs have been taken off the streets. A year-long investigation between D.C. police, the FBI and the DEA led to these arrests, with 13 of them happening on Wednesday. Over half of those arrested had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Southeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast, DC. At approximately 1:28 p.m. on May 20, officers responded to the intersection of Poplar Street and Oak Drive, SE, for the report of a shooting, according to a press release. There, they found 34-year-old Cedric Williams suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTHEAST, NY
Daily Voice

Homeless DC Man Shot To Death Near Thomas Circle: Police

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Washington DC, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Thomas Circle Northwest before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. Responding officers were directed...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Special Police Officer shot, killed while on duty, in uniform

WASHINGTON (7News) — An officer with the Metro Special Police Department (MSPD) was shot and killed early Sunday while on duty and in uniform, according to information from D.C. Police. Officers were called overnight to the 2500 block of Elvans Road, SE on reports of gunshots around 12:23 a.m.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTOP

Person of interest sought in deadly NW shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest in a Monday shooting that killed a man near D.C.’s Thomas Circle. It happened on the east side of Thomas Circle just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were in the area patrolling and heard gunshots, said Assistant Chief Andre Wright. They...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault at a grocery store Monday night. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 8:10 PM, according to crime data. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman Charged With Attempted Murder For Driving Toward Officers, Crashing Into Cruiser In Walmart Parking Lot, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly sped her car toward police officers and then crashed into an occupied police car Saturday in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said. She and an officer were injured in the incident. A’Keirra Smith, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and a slew of related charges in the incident, according to electronic court records. Officers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of the Walmart at Arundel Mills Circle for reported reckless speeding vehicles. Police said while officers were trying to disperse the crowd, Smith allegedly intentionally drove toward officers and nearly hit them. While fleeing the parking lot, Smith crashed into an occupied police vehicle, police said. Smith and an officer were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Smith is being held without bond, according to court records.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man found fatally shot in head in bullet-riddled house in Waverly

Baltimore police were called to a house in Waverly for the destruction of property and are now investigating a homicide. City police said officers were called around 11:43 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 800 block of Exeter Hall, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head inside a house riddled with bullets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Shipping Container Explosion In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries in a shipping container explosion in early May in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The explosion happened on the morning of May 4 at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, authorities said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Zichelli had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims. Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container. Zichelli was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Tuesday he died from his injuries on May 19.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Shooting and Two Stabbings on U Street Last Night

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0156 hours in the 1000 block of U Street NW. No lookout”. and: “Alert: Stabbing Investigation at 2300 hours in the 1300 block of U Street NW.”. and: “Alert: Stabbing Investigation at 0315 hours in the 900 block of U Street NW....
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

10-year-old boy hospitalized; at least 5 people shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were shot overnight in Baltimore City, including a child and teenager. According to police, just before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a shot spotter alert in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue. Once on scene, officers located three victims,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fredericksburg.today

High speed chase in Spotsy

Monday at approximately 11:56 a.m., Sergeant T.J. Grasso while operating on a Virginia DMV selective enforcement speed grant observed a Black Dodge Charger run a stop sign on Stoney Creek Drive and Chinaberry Drive in the Breezewood area. Sergeant Grasso stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver for a...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WGAL

Man injured in York County shooting

Newberry Township Police in York County are investigating a shooting. According to police, a man was shot in the arm around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred near the Walmart on the Newberry Parkway. According to police, the Walmart was evacuated. The evacuation went swiftly and easily...
YORK COUNTY, PA

