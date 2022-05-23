Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast DC, investigators say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries in a shipping container explosion in early May in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The explosion happened on the morning of May 4 at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, authorities said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Zichelli had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims. Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container. Zichelli was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Tuesday he died from his injuries on May 19.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO