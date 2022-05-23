The Week of Franchy finished with a bang

It wasn't difficult to decipher the biggest moment of Franchy Cordero's homestand, also known as the biggest moment of his big-league career. That would be the walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of the Red Sox' 8-4 win over the Mariners Sunday afternoon.

But what many didn't know was that the Week of Franchy actually started during the Red Sox' very first game of the seven straight games at Fenway.

The man who brought the Red Sox their signature celebration from 2021 - waving to the dugout - did it again. During the Sox' April 16 win over the Astros, Cordero stood at second base, peered in and simulated breaking a stick.

He was breaking the bad. A new routine was born.

"That was Franchy's thing," said Christian Vazquez Saturday after taking the act to another level, breaking the invisible rod over his knee after driving in Cordero with the game-winning run.

"He’s great. There’s a lot of guys in that clubhouse, they’re very happy," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora after his team's four-game sweep of the Mariners. "Very quietly, he brings a lot of joy to the team, a lot of energy, last year it was the wave, now they’ve got whatever they’re doing now, and he’s the one that starts all that stuff. To put in the work, it’s gratifying. Last year, it wasn’t great. We designated him for assignment but we were happy he was back with us. From the Dominican Republic to Spring training, you can see it. He’s doing an outstanding job controlling the zone. We’re very proud of him."

The affable Cordero would be the impetus for a wave of celebrations over the last couple of days.

There was the breaking of the bad while standing at third following his eighth-inning triple Saturday. There was the typical mob at home plate after punctuating his game-ending blast. And there was also the image of Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom's fist pump upon witnessing Cordero's walk-off.

The emotion from Bloom was understandable.

After being put in the crosshairs due to the Red Sox' slow start, and underachieving acquisitions, the recent wins have offered a measure of redemption.

Not only has Cordero started to show the potential so many were waiting to blossom, but another piece of the Andrew Benintendi trade - Josh Winckowski - seems primed for a call-up during the Red Sox' five games against the Orioles next weekend.

There was also the matter of Bloom's biggest investment to date, Trevor Story. The Red Sox second baseman homered for a fifth time over the last four games, knocking in 13 during that stretch.

There were other stars helping pave this new path for the now 19-22 Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi was dominant in his 6 2/3 innings, registering a career-high 11 strikeouts. And Rafael Devers continued to dominate, now leading all of baseball in hits.

But the image of Cordero roaming the Fenway field a good 30 minutes after he crossed home plate, soaking the fans' adulation, was the true capper.

It was quite a seven days, for both Franchy and his team.

“I told you. He’s going to start hitting the ball in the air and good things are going to happen," Cora said. "Great at-bat. Oh-two slider in the zone. He’s been swinging the bat well. ... Overall, a great homestand, a great game. That feeling, swinging the bats, we’re really close to who we are."