Post 22 swept by Post 6 in weekend series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Black Hills Flood with a variety of community engagement programs scheduled for June 5-10. “Never before has so much educational programming been developed around this important historical event that has shaped Rapid City,” said Journey Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick. He says that the goal is to educate all ages with musical performances, discussions, and engaging activities and exhibits.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO