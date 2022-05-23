ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

SDJHRA wraps final day of state finals

By Ben Burns
KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The best teenage cowboys and cowgirls...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Rising Star Contest finalists awarded scholarships

We wrapped up this year’s Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest earlier this week, crowning this year’s winners on Tuesday. And just leaves the fun part of the contest, handing out a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. Wall High School...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Recreational marijuana initiative to be on fall 2022 ballot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s official. South Dakota voters will once again cast a ballot that could legalize recreational marijuana. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced Wednesday that the submitted petitions for Initiated Measure 27 have been verified, and the issue will be on the fall ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana laws say they received more than 20,000 signatures, they only needed more than about 17,000.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KEVN

Marijuana legalization initiative approved for South Dakota ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election officials say a measure legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota will be on the ballot in November. Secretary of State Steve Barnett said the petition for an initiated measure legalizing possession, use, and distribution of marijuana was validated and filed by his office Wednesday. The measure will be titled Initiated Measure 27 and appear on the 2022 General Election ballot on Nov. 8.
POLITICS
KEVN

With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale

PIERRE, S.D. - As candidates from across the state vie for 105 different seats in the state legislature, Governor Kristi Noem is throwing her weight behind several different candidates. However, the candidates that Noem is backing have some traditionally hard-right lawmakers wondering what the Governor’s motivations are. “I think...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Education
Rapid City, SD
Sports
State
South Dakota State
KEVN

SD Legislature set to take deep dive into corrections system this summer

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota state legislature is set to devote a significant amount of time and resources to attempting to fix problems with the state’s correctional facilities. Over the summer, three different committees will meet to discuss topics having to do with the state’s corrections system.
PIERRE, SD
KEVN

Buckle up and drive safely during Memorial Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reminds people about the importance of safe driving this Memorial Day holiday. Officials suggest to plan ahead for smother travel as they expect lots of traffic during this holiday. According to the DPS, the Highway Patrol will have...
POLITICS
KEVN

What drivers should know before renting or buying off road vehicles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Weaving through Canyons, across plains, and past amazing rock formations, the Black Hills offers off-road enthusiasts a fun and interactive experience here in South Dakota. Off-road vehicles like ATVs and UTVs are offered for rent, but travelers should always check the requirements before renting or purchasing one.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy