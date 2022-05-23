SDJHRA wraps final day of state finals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s official. South Dakota voters will once again cast a ballot that could legalize recreational marijuana. Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced Wednesday that the submitted petitions for Initiated Measure 27 have been verified, and the issue will be on the fall ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana laws say they received more than 20,000 signatures, they only needed more than about 17,000.

