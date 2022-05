Course: Grayhawk Golf Club – Scottsdale, Ariz. Tee Times: Round 1: 10:05 a.m. ET | Round 2: 3:25 p.m. ET. COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s golf team has reached the end. The final site. The NCAA Championship. The Buckeyes will start their quest for a third national title on Friday morning as they are one of 30 teams competing this week at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO