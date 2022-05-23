ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

I-635 NB past I-70 shut down after overturned semi

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuOSU_0fmy8Tcc00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — I-635 northbound, going past I-70 has been shut down due to an overturned semi.

The incident occured just after 6:20 p.m. according to Kansas City Scout.

There is no update as to what to caused the semi to overturn.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more details come along.

KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
