Gang violence in the metro area and beyond has long been a problem, and reporter Julian Rubinstein delivers a much needed long-look, this time on the screen. Last year, Rubinstein shone light on the convoluted politics of anti-gang activism in the metro area with his book “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood.” He’s following it up this year with a documentary of the same name, which is set to debut at the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride over Memorial Day weekend.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO