ARLINGTON, Texas – A career-best outing from starter Mason Molina paced the No. 8 Texas Tech baseball team to a 5-3 win against Kansas State on Wednesday in the opening round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field. The freshman left-hander struck out 10 and carried a no-hitter until one out in the seventh inning.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO