To say I was amped to meet Jake Gyllenhaal would be an understatement and leave out the fact that I had teary eyes when I FaceTimed my friend to tell her about the interview. Before I signed onto our virtual meeting — he's in Paris, I'm in Nashville — I had changed my shirt three times and my hands were shaking. In case you were wondering, I went with a silk button-down that's actually a pajama shirt from Soho Home, though I definitely didn't tell Jake (can I call him that?), the new face of Prada's men's fragrance, Luna Rossa Ocean; he looked dapper as ever wearing a Prada logo plaque polo shirt.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO