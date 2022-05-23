5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged in Idaho with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife will be tried with her husband and their trial has been delayed until early next year. Judge Steven Boyce on Thursday ruled that extending Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial another 90 days to next Jan. 9 would give her lawyers more time to effectively prepare her defense and would not violate her rights for a speedy trial. Vallow and her husband and co-defendant Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty. They are charged with murder and other charges in the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

