5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife authorities are trying to determine why large numbers of California brown pelicans are being found sick and dying. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says hundreds of the pelicans have been admitted to wildlife rehabilitation facilities in Southern and Central California since about May 13. The agency says the pelicans have been found emaciated and frequently with secondary injuries or broken wings. Many have died shortly after arrival at facilities. Results of postmortem examinations and testing indicate the birds are dying from starvation-related problems, but there are no indications of disease or unusual parasites.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Police have cited Montana's top schools administrator in a case in which a pickup truck illegally passed a school bus last week while it was stopped to pick up students in a residential subdivision. The office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said Friday that video reportedly does not show the pickup's license plate. The bus driver told Helena police he recognized Arntzen driving the pickup last week and that he wrote down the license plate number. Arntzen's office says she does not recall the incident. She thanked the bus driver for his vigilance. The maximum fine for passing a school bus in Montana is $1,000.
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he's received threats for representing the man. Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, says he'll also seek a change of venue to move his upcoming trial out of the north Alabama city. McDaniel said the threats won't make a difference, because it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia. Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, caught and released the carp on May 7. The Division of Natural Resources says it was measured by a DNR...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader has lost the Democratic primary in Oregon to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The vote count in the state’s 5th Congressional District was significantly delayed by ballots with blurry bar codes in Oregon’s third-largest county that were rejected by vote-counting machines. McLeod-Skinner had the backing of the local Democratic parties in all four counties covered by the redrawn Congressional district, which now includes the fast-growing city of Bend. She urged stronger action on climate change and portrayed Schrader as too conservative and beholden to pharmaceutical companies. McLeod-Skinner will face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged in Idaho with killing her two youngest children and her new husband’s previous wife will be tried with her husband and their trial has been delayed until early next year. Judge Steven Boyce on Thursday ruled that extending Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial another 90 days to next Jan. 9 would give her lawyers more time to effectively prepare her defense and would not violate her rights for a speedy trial. Vallow and her husband and co-defendant Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty. They are charged with murder and other charges in the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
