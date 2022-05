This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. This is truly an unbelievable time in Major League Baseball. The league is flush with new, top young prospects that either made the Major League roster or have been called up since. In fact, when Opening Day occurred, three of the top five prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, made their Opening Day rosters: Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals, Julio Rodríguez of the Mariners, and Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers. Since then, the Top 100 has been realigned, but we’ve also seen the arrival of Adley Rutschman to the Orioles.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO