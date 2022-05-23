Storm Tracker Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger And Heat

A big change of pace is in store for your Thursday across northern California, but you'll still want to dress in lighter layers today. The ridge of high pressure that was centered overhead and brought our record breaking heat on Wednesday is now off to our east, and we have a trough of low pressure approaching the Pacific Northwest today. The low pressure tracking towards the Pacific Northwest will bring increasing clouds, a 10 to 15 degree drop in high temperatures, increasing onshore winds, and a very slight chance for sprinkles to our far northern zones today. There will also be a slight chance for thunderstorms in areas just south of the Oregon border this afternoon and evening. Skies have been mostly clear overnight, but clouds will spread across northern California early today. We'll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, and partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. There will also be a slight chance for showers from Shasta County to the north, with sprinkles possible in the northern Sierra today. Temperatures are very mild for the start of your Thursday, with valley and foothill areas still in the 60's to lower 70's. Mountain areas are mostly starting out in the upper 30's to lower 50's Thursday morning. We have modest winds out of the east to start your morning, with south winds to around 15mph expected for most of the day. Gusts up to around 25mph will be possible, but winds are not expected to be a problem. The lighter winds out of the south paired with higher humidity values will help to decrease fire danger into the moderate range today. It's still important to be cautious as our fuels are dry, but activities like mowing your lawn are not as big of a threat today. High temperatures will end up much cooler than the last few days, but are still projected to end up above average for this date today. Valley areas are projected to climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the lower 70's to lower 80's Thursday afternoon.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO