Morgan LaMantia will stay in the Senate District 27 race after winning yesterday’s primary runoff after securing 57% of the vote. Sara Stapleton-Barrera won 43% of the vote. LaMantia sought to continue a slightly more progressive version of familiar South Texas Democrat leadership, akin to Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio Jr, who currently serves Senate District 27. The outgoing senator, who announced his retirement last year, voted alongside Republicans on culture issues for most of his career. Lucio backed LaMantia early on in her campaign.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO