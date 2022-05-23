These 20 Artists' Debut Albums Remain Some Of Their Best Work To Date

Some people may not be aware of Dido's existence, but should be. Eminem fans have all heard her before since her vocals and instrumentation from her song "Thank You" was featured in Em's song "Stan." Aside from that, Dido has a substantial music catalog that laid the groundwork for artists today like Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish. Dido's debut No Angel was a dreamy folksy record that had the electro-pop sound aesthetic at its nucleus.