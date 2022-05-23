ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Big Fire OS Upgrade To Android 11 Will Bring New Features

By Ewdison Then
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon is about to give Fire OS its first big upgrade in two years, though the rollout will push the platform to an older version of...

#Android 11#Amazon Fire#Fire Os#Tablet
The Best DIY Method To Make Your Headlights Look Like New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the not-so-olden days, new vehicles came with sealed-beam headlights. According to CarID, laws from the 1940s to the early 1980s required all U.S.-spec cars to have sealed-beam headlights, which was a typical headlamp assembly that consisted of an enclosed bulb in a glass lens. When the bulb inside one of these units breaks or goes flat, you need to replace the entire headlight assembly. It may sound tedious and costly, but the advantages are hard to ignore. Glass lenses are more resistant to yellowing, fading, and UV damage — but then again, they are also expensive to manufacture and are prone to cracking, breaking, or incurring damages in a mild collision.
CARS
These Were The Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies Of The Past Week

Since the May 11 Luna crash, cryptocurrencies have continued to lose ground following the bear market trends. On May 25, Motley Fool reported that the selling pressure is still on for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin struggled to recover but saw its gains disappear rapidly, with a $1.26 trillion, 3.37% drop in 24 hours. Mainstream cryptocurrencies — including Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin — followed Bitcoin in its weekly fall. BuyUcoin CEO Shivam Thakral said that investors are looking into cashing out, and those that stay on board crypto are in "wait and watch mode," via Motley Fool. Bitcoin and the top cryptocurrencies, despite their volatility, are known for their strength and resilience. However, other lesser known cryptos — there are more than 19,000 of them today, per Business Insider — have taken a beating.
STOCKS
Xbox Cloud Gaming Streaming Stick: Everything We Know

Last year, Microsoft revealed that it's working on some sort of streaming device (or streaming devices) to enable users to play cloud-based video games without a console or PC. Unfortunately, in the time since then, Microsoft has gone quiet on the topic. Well, it appears that the device in question is very much in active development, although a lot still remains to be uncovered about its core design and capabilities.
VIDEO GAMES
