ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYCFC stays red hot, blanks Chicago Fire

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UW3co_0fmxlEdM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJvE5_0fmxlEdM00
NYCFC graphic 00:12

NEW YORK -- Héber Araujo dos Santos scored on a penalty kick in the 28th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up as New York City FC defeated the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Sunday.

NYCFC (7-3-2) at least temporarily moved two points ahead of the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union played at the Portland Timbers on Sunday night. NYCFC began the day in a four-way tie for second with Orlando, Montreal and the New York Red Bulls.

Johnson didn't have to make a save until the 90th minute when Jhon Duran got off the lone shot on goal for Chicago (2-6-5).

NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 and had five shots on goal.

Valentín Castellanos, the defending Golden Boot winner, did not play for NYCFC because of a card-accumulation suspension.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Hurricanes stifle Rangers, grab 3-2 series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play.It was enough to secure another home playoff victory. Now they can turn their attention to trying to put away the New York Rangers, too.Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score and the Hurricanes beat the Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round series.It was part of yet another strong home performance for the Metropolitan Division champions, who improved to 7-0 at home in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yankees, Rays use social media to spread gun violence facts

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts during Thursday night's game between the teams to spread information about how gun violence affects American life.The move was made in response to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo. Several notable sports figures -- including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr -- have used their platform over the past few days to plead for action to combat gun violence.MLB's social media accounts are usually used during games to show video highlights, relay baseball statistics or exchange witty jokes with other accounts about...
UVALDE, TX
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy