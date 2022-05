SALT LAKE COUNTY — A pair of accidents on I-215 W northbound late Friday afternoon sent a two people to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, both accidents happened just minutes apart in the area of 2700 South. The UHP says a minivan crashed into a concrete barrier at 4:47 p.m. The UHP also says a second crash happened at 4:53 p.m. when a small sedan, slowing with the traffic, was rear-ended by another minivan. This caused the small sedan into the back of a semi-truck.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO