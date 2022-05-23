Two hospitalized following crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville woman died Wednesday in a rural Jackson County crash. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 3:26 p.m. May 25 on State Highway 69. Shannah Lee Malone, 25, was southbound when her 2006 Chevrolet crossed the center line into the oncoming...
A Batesville woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 69. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Shannah Lee Malone, 25, was southbound on Highway 69 in a 2006 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and into the oncoming traffic lane, colliding with a northbound 1996 GMC driven by Travis Gray Davis, 43, of Newport.
The three victims involved in the multi-vehicle crash in West Plains Wednesday have been identified as 22-year-old Alexias Crider, 2-year-old Aiden McDaniel, and 1-year-old Brantley McDaniel.All three victims are from the West Plains area. Wednesday afternoon, officers with the West Plains Police Department were dispatched for a multi-vehicle traffic crash...
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning police need you to be on the lookout for a missing woman. According to Police Chief Jimmy Leach, Connie L. Taylor, 56, was reported missing by one of her sisters. Taylor’s husband said that he last saw her Sunday night, May 22, when she left their home.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a man killed his parents and another women and her son in April in Mountain View. Donnie Trammell faces four counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary, and possession of a firearm for the shooting deaths of William Clinton Trammell, 75, and his wife, Sharon, 72, and Shirley Watters, 77, and her son, James Watters, 55.
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide. Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while conducting a welfare check at a home on North Ella. According to Lieutenant Todd Wells, police found 36-year-old Frank Vincent Ollis, Jr. and...
STONE COUNTY, Ark. — Following a string of murders that took place within miles of each other in Stone County back in April, the sheriff's department have charged 54-year-old Donnie Lee Trammell in connection to the crime. Authorities said that Trammell is being charged with four counts of 1st...
LEHI, Ark. — A new video shows more rodents spotted outside a gas station along Highway 70 in Crittenden County, Arkansas. A stunned John Roe, who lives about 20 miles from the gas station in rural Crittenden County, pulled out his phone to record the video. It shows rodents having a field day outside a […]
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – In the case of a mass causality event, Paragould fire crews are making sure they are prepared. The fire department’s new truck will be fitted with bullet-proof vests and hard hats for the firemen to assist in emergencies. Paragould Fire Captain Brian Carter said...
A vehicle stop Wednesday afternoon by a Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputy has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of a Conway man.According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:22 Wednesday a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 126 North in the Midway area for one traffic violation and one equipment violation.The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old James Adrian Peer of Conway. The deputy detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and several air fresheners hanging inside the vehicle in an attempt to cover up the odor.
WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Howell County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Unit responded to an area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street in West Plains around 5:45 p.m. for a high-risk apprehension response. Rain Collins was wanted on an active arrest warrant and has been known to be armed, resisting arrest, and flee […]
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person is trapped in a car after a crash according to Jonesboro Police. According to police, the crash happened on Stadium Boulevard around 8 Saturday night. Details are limited at this time. Police advise staying clear of the area.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland. Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash. Crews cleared the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,300 worth of cigarettes from a Whitehaven gas station earlier this month. Police say on May 15 the man entered the Mapco on Brooks Road, jumped behind the counter, and loaded $1,352.47 worth of cigarettes into his jeans. Surveillance video […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers had some trouble taking a suspect into custody on Friday. Officers were at Creekside Meadow Apartments where they recover3ed two stolen vehicles when they recognized a white Infiniti pull into the apartment complex that had also been reported stolen. Upon seeing police, the...
A minor earthquake has been reported in northern Marion County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 6.9 miles southwest of Pontiac, Missouri Wednesday morning at 2:20. The location is 19.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 27.4 miles east-northeast of Harrison and 31.8 miles east-southeast of Branson.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With mass shootings gripping the nation, a group of community members is hoping to have their voices heard. The Fisher Street Community in Action and the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP will hold a “Stop the Violence” youth rally at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28.
