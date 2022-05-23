Two hospitalized following crash

A vehicle stop Wednesday afternoon by a Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputy has resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of a Conway man.According to a release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:22 Wednesday a deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 126 North in the Midway area for one traffic violation and one equipment violation.The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old James Adrian Peer of Conway. The deputy detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and several air fresheners hanging inside the vehicle in an attempt to cover up the odor.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO