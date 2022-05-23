ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Balenciaga Takes Over the NYSE Trading Floor for Spring 2023 Collection

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemna invited guests to the trading floor of the NYSE on Sunday to showcase his Spring 2023 collection for Balenciaga. Models walked down the runway in BDSM-style latex masks wearing looks in a mix of ready-to-wear and eveningwear. Demna divided the show into three...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Zara x Rhuigi Drop a Literally Perfect Dad Shoe

RHUDE founder and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor and retail giant Zara joined forces for a new label dubbed RHU, a menswear extension dedicated to redesigning the human uniform. The range includes apparel fans would expect from RHUDE, from half zip anoraks, motocross tees and rugby shirts to varsity jackets, denim and knitwear.
APPAREL
Hypebae

KARA Teams up With New York-Based Homeware Brand Sohn on Pillow Collection

As part of its Summer 2022 collection, KARA has tapped New York-based homeware label Sohn to create a range of pillows. Bringing together KARA’s specialty in fabric experimentation and Sohn’s taste in unique designs, the collaborative line features a hand-shaped piece and a tetra-inspired offering. Both iterations are crafted from white crystal mesh, upcycled denim and upcycled leather. The denim in particular boasts a patchwork design, while the leather is a bi-product of “the production process where goat and sheep leather cutting remnants are taken from production lines, sorted and placed by hand on to a material backing,” as per KARA’s press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Burberry's New Summer Monogram Campaign Stars Gisele Bündchen

Burberry‘s new TB Summer Monogram collection celebrates the brand’s duality, fusing past and present. Starring in the campaign is model Gisele Bündchen, who poses alongside unreleased portraits of herself, captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango ten years prior. Inspired by a collision of icons, the campaign exudes effortless beauty and sees Bündchen at complete ease. “I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Iango is always a blast. It was so special spending time with everyone, we had so much fun on set,” the model said of the campaign in a press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

The Best Fashion and Beauty Memorial Day Sales This Weekend

Time continues to fly and somehow, Memorial Day is already upon us. If you’re anything like us, your focus is on nabbing the best sales during this (hopefully) warm long weekend. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo‘s favorite brand Betsey Johnson to Simon Miller is offering their goods at a lower price. Now’s the time to fill your closets with New York-based denim brand Still Here’s one-of-a-kind denim as well as refresh your underwear draw with Gooseberry Intimates’ playfully provocative designs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hypebae

Instagram To Undergo a Visual Makeover

Instagram has announced that it will be visually revamping its app. The social media platform took to its blog to reveal that its colors, typeface, logo and other brand elements will receive a new look. “Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community,” the company stated.
INTERNET
Hypebae

Adidas Originals Drops Forum '84 Low in "Team Power Red"

Adidas Originals has updated its Forum lineup with a “Team Power Red” iteration of the Forum ‘84 Low sneaker. Reminiscent of Bad Bunny’s “Easter Egg” collaboration with the sportswear giant, the kicks arrive in a tonal pink makeover. Smooth leather makes up the upper of the shoe, which is given a touch of contrast with suede material on the Three Stripes on the sides. adidas’ Trefoil logo appears on the laterals as well as the tongue tag, while the tongue and collar are dressed in a peachy pink tone to complete the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

GANNI and MOMO Join Forces to Create the Ultimate Spring Kombucha

Danish brand GANNI has partnered with MOMO Kombucha for an exclusive range of limited edition drinks, in celebration of the London-based Chelsea Flower Show. The new Kombucha arrives in two floral flavors: lychee and pink guava and is available to purchase at GANNI’s Chelsea store in London. Lychee will be the first flavour to drop, with the pink guava following suit a week later.
DRINKS
Hypebae

Luxury Towel Brand BAINA Taps Skincare Label LESSE for Limited-Edition Release

BAINA, a luxury Antipodean toweling brand, has joined forces with skincare label LESSE on a limited-edition drop. Celebrating self-care, the duo has created an exclusive version of the 100% Organic Cotton Bethell Bath Towel using LESSE’s signature colorway, “Mist” and “Salt.” The elegant, minimalist design is highlighted with stripe detailing.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trading Floor#Logos#Eveningwear#Trefoil
Hypebae

Take a First Look at Nike's Pride Month Dunk Low "Be True"

Nike continues its tradition of Pride Month releases with a newly revealed Dunk Low. The sneaker features a mostly white leather upper with rainbow topstitching, “BE TRUE” text on the heel and mismatch laces. The shoe’s upper wears away to reveal overlays with blotches of red, orange, yellow,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Palm Angels Spring/Summer Collection Brings the Tropical Vibes

After making waves with its hype-worthy track suits, the Palm Angels brand has evolved to include buzz-worthy eyewear, fragrances and an expanded womenswear offering. For Spring/Summer 2022, the brand has teases a bevy of products from crossbody bags to cardigans and disco denim. Accessory lovers, take note— the Palm Beach Bag returns in tan and golden yellow alongside an oversized leather and canvas tote. For jewelry, the collection includes shell necklaces, branded dangle earrings and statement sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Dr. Martens and Heaven by Marc Jacobs Join Forces For a New Generation of Mary Janes

Heaven by Marc Jacobs has partnered with iconic footwear brand Dr. Martens for a contemporary take on two classic DM silhouettes. Reimagining the signature Mary Jane, the new shoe is inspired by the rugged nature of the ’80s and features the classic T-bar in smooth black leather, stacked on a 1.5 inch Bex outsole. The silhouette gained popularity in the early 1900s and has since become a staple of modern day rebellion. Initially known as the first shoe worn by children and frequently by young girls, the shoe has transcended stereotypes and generations to become a subversive staple.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bella Hadid Is Killing the Red Carpet Game at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid has been winning the red carpet game at this year’s Cannes Film Festival alongside Anne Hathaway, wearing stunning archival designer pieces courtesy of stylist Law Roach. Hadid’s first look was a black Old Hollywood-inspired gown from Gianni Versace‘s Spring/Summer 1987 collection paired with a sleek, wet bun....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
Hypebae

ROTATE Debuts Its First-Ever Swimwear Collection

ROTATE has unveiled its first-ever collection of swimwear pieces as part of its latest ROTATE Sunday release. The Copenhagen-based label has created eight swimsuits highlighting its bold DNA. Arriving in “Black,” “Silver,” “Pink Cloud” and “Paradise Green,” styles include high-glam one-pieces, as well as separate bikinis. These designs, featured in the larger 26-piece ROTATE Sunday capsule, can be worn at the pool or as daywear. The range additionally highlights beach-ready garments, from coverups and robes to shorts and caps. Standouts include crochet trousers and cropped tops.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Spotify is Teaming Up With London's Favorite Chicken Shop

In celebration of Spotify‘s most popular playlist “Hot Hits UK,” the streaming platform announced a new partnership with Morley’s that sees the chicken shop giving away free chicken for all. On June 1, the first 100 customers to visit Morley’s stores in London will receive a...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Emma Chamberlain Has Dropped a Matcha Lemonade Drink for the Summer

Emma Chamberlain‘s label Chamberlain Coffee has joined forces with zero-sugar beverage brand Swoon to create a new Matcha Lemonade drink. The refreshing beverage arrives after Chamberlain Coffee sold out of its Matcha five times. Recognizing her fans’ love for the tea, the YouTube star teamed up with Swoon to create a monk fruit-sweetened lemonade mixed with an earthy Matcha flavor. Packaged in a 12 oz can, the drink contains 70 mg of clean caffeine — almost the same amount found in a cup of coffee. You can enjoy the lemonade with ice or directly from the can.
DRINKS
Hypebae

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Are a Power Duo in New BVLGARI Campaign

Anne Hathaway, a newly appointed ambassador of BVLGARI, has joined forces with Zendaya to star in a new campaign for the jeweler. The film, titled “Unexpected Wonders” and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, stars the two actors wearing the house’s classic Serpenti line as they explore the city of Rome. “In the search for wonder,” Hathaway narrates, as Zenadya joins in: “There are no endings.” The two appear in an elegant purple jumpsuit and chic black dress as the clip spotlights pieces from BVLGARI’s collections such as the B.Zero1 and BB.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Jennie Confirms the Group Is Preparing for a Comeback and Upcoming Tour

During a solo interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie revealed that the group is getting ready to make their return. Jennie started off by reflecting on how difficult the past few years have been before confirming future plans. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she told the publication in regards to the tour in 2020. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy