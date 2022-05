SALEM, Va. (WFFT) – The Trine University softball team began competition at the finals of the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship by facing off with Eastern Connecticut State University. The game, which was the final of the first day, would be suspended in the middle of the sixth inning due to the arrival of storms in the area. The score was tied at two when the game was paused.

