BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The City of Beaufort partnered with food providers and nonprofits to send 100,000 Meals Ready-to-Eat or MREs to Ukraine. Mayor Stephen Murray said Beaufort has informally adopted a sister city in western Ukraine named Ostroh. Murray said he had been in contact with the mayor of Ostroh for months, and when he heard they needed food supplies, he knew he had to help.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO