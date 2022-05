FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa has responded to Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion to change the venue of the trial out of Jefferson County. In a response that was filed Thursday afternoon, State attorneys held the position that a fair and impartial jury could not be selected in Jefferson County given the nature of the crimes. The State requested that the Court find a county with similar demographics as Jefferson County, with a courthouse that is “easily accessible and not congested during the time frame scheduled for trial.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO