Special assistance program at St. Luke's aims to address nursing shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lack of staff will soon force a daycare to close in Tipton. It comes as the state already faces a childcare crisis with more than 30% of daycares closing in the past five years. Tipton Adaptive Daycare will close it’s doors after August 19th.
URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Center Point-Urbana School District says it will not reinstate the former principal of Center Point-Urbana Elementary, but will examine the plan to change class sizes she resigned over. A special meeting was held regarding the issue after parents petitioned to have it brought before the...
Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental health solutions, the second amendment, and having a Republican challenger to his Senate seat.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley stopped at the Cedar Rapids Country Club on Friday to speak with the Linn Eagles Club about a range of topics including inflation, border control, and how to get the vote out ahead of the primary election. Grassley also spoke with reporters...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials say residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. In a press release, officials said the city is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for candidates to become City Transit Drivers. The City states they will provide training to teach the skills and knowledge needed for the job, as well as outstanding pay, benefits, and paid time off. Ideal candidates are those who exhibit excellent customer relations skills, are dependable, and are adept at analytical thinking in stressful situations.
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scammers taking advantage of people desperate for baby formula.
Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon to expand to host more campers. Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon is expanding to host more campers this summer.
In the Facebook post, Laura Carolan McConnell, who took the video, said it isn't the first time, but it's still a shock to see a bear in Hesper.
Horizons talks about programs that help older adults on fixed income. Sofia DeMartino joins us to talk about the impact of rising food, housing and fuel costs on older adults on a fixed income.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents are disappointed and concerned after a shooting at a Texas primary school killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooter entered a classroom, which was adjoined to another room, armed with an AR-15 style rifle. All the fatalities happened in that space. Jamie Grimes,...
The Museum says this exhibits work well with some of the conservation initiatives it has been undertaking like the new green house and sustainability work.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Clayton County Iowa Road Department has announced that the road to the Cassville Ferry is closed effective immediately. Officials say the cause of the flooding is the Turkey River backing up from the Mississippi River. The Department...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands are expected in downtown Cedar Rapids Saturday for the first farmers’ market of the season. Organizers are anticipating up to 15,000 people. The market is defying downward trends other area markets are experiencing. More than 130 vendors are set for the Cedar Rapids market.
HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one that happened at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids police asked for deeds rather than “mere words.”. “These unfathomable events generally occur after...
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Little league baseball players in Muscatine are pitching in to help families affected by the school shooting in Texas. It’s called the Kindness Duck Project. The players are selling lemonade and snacks in the hopings of raising $1,000 for the victim’s families. All of the proceeds will be sent to those hurting in Uvalde.
