ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque County, IA

Special assistance program at St. Luke's aims to address nursing shortage

KCRG.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether We Achieve held its monthly Food Box Giveaway event on...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Tipton Adaptive Daycare closing due to lack of workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lack of staff will soon force a daycare to close in Tipton. It comes as the state already faces a childcare crisis with more than 30% of daycares closing in the past five years. Tipton Adaptive Daycare will close it’s doors after August 19th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple counties still searching for poll workers

Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental health solutions, the second amendment, and having a Republican challenger to his Senate seat. Donutland opens its second Cedar Rapids location. Updated: 11 hours ago. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Dubuque County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Health
County
Dubuque County, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque residents should stay ‘bear aware’ city officials say

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials say residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. In a press release, officials said the city is working with the Iowa DNR, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids looking for City Transit Drivers; pays $26.70 an hour after two years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for candidates to become City Transit Drivers. The City states they will provide training to teach the skills and knowledge needed for the job, as well as outstanding pay, benefits, and paid time off. Ideal candidates are those who exhibit excellent customer relations skills, are dependable, and are adept at analytical thinking in stressful situations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Plans in place to renovate historic Dubuque building

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scammers taking advantage of people desperate for baby formula. Pet expert on everything you need to know about adopting a cat. Updated: 3 hours ago. Jamie Stevenson from SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk about...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Police#Food Box Giveaway
KCRG.com

Better Business Bureau to talk about scams around baby formula

Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon to expand to host more campers. Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon is expanding to host more campers this summer. Plans in place to renovate historic Dubuque building. Updated: 8 hours ago. A historic building in the southern district of Dubuque is looking at a renovation...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Parents react to Ulvade shooting at elementary school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents are disappointed and concerned after a shooting at a Texas primary school killed 19 children and two teachers. The shooter entered a classroom, which was adjoined to another room, armed with an AR-15 style rifle. All the fatalities happened in that space. Jamie Grimes,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
KCRG.com

Tipton daycare forced to close after being open for 17 eyears

The Museum says this exhibits work well with some of the conservation initiatives it has been undertaking like the new green house and sustainability work. A representative with the A-G's office did call some Iowans today directly, to discuss consumer issues like fraud. Parents react to Texas school shooting. Updated:...
TIPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man guilty of selling meth near Riverside Casino sentenced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to prison for up to 25 years after being found guilty of Delivery of Methamphetamine on May 4th, 2022. Court documents say 38-year-old Mark Poggenpohl was on parole when he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort on March 18, 2021. He had previously had more than two felony convictions before this trial.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Clayton County road to Cassvile Ferry closed due to flooding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Clayton County Iowa Road Department has announced that the road to the Cassville Ferry is closed effective immediately. Officials say the cause of the flooding is the Turkey River backing up from the Mississippi River. The Department...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Business owners pitch ideas to Hy-Vee

Horizons talks about programs that help older adults on fixed income. Sofia DeMartino joins us to talk about the impact of rising food, housing and fuel costs on older adults on a fixed income. Updated: 2 hours ago. A local police department says it wants people to call them if...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear seen roaming northeast Iowa town

HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy