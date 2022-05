An additional section of Linear Trail will be closed due to ongoing levee construction starting Wednesday. The additional section to be closed runs from the Blue River Access Area (US-24 Boat Ramp) north to Casement Road at Hayes Drive. This closure is in addition to the previous closure of Linear Trail and the River Trail System between South Manhattan Avenue and US-24. The River Trails along the Kansas River also remain closed.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO