Will rising gas prices impact Memorial Day weekend travel?

Firefighters Sunday were battling a brush fire in the Cajon Pass. The fire started around 12:05 p.m. on the right-hand side of the thoroughfare and was impacting traffic. According to authorities, the fire was moving up hillside, and has spurred the closure of the far right lane. Several other lanes have since been closed. Vehicles were being slowed in the area as a result. The blaze, deemed the Wagon Train Fire, was being fought by San Bernardino County Fire crews as well as Cal Fire San Bernardino. The forward rate of speed was stopped Sunday afternoon at 15 acres. No injuries have been reported in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO