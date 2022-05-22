ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Trout, Ohtani homer; Sandoval tosses 7 1/3 innings as Angels top A's, 4-1

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlbNz_0fmxao6l00

The Angels took advantage of an early lead, backing seven-plus stellar innings from Patrick Sandoval to earn a series victory over the Oakland Athletics in front of the Angel Stadium crowd Sunday afternoon.

Shohei Ohtani struck first, crushing a leadoff homer 443-feet to deep centerfield after A's starter Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.94 ERA) hung a curveball over the heart of the plate. It was Ohtani's ninth home run of the season.

The Halos followed up with another run in the bottom of the second inning, when Mike Trout beat out an infield single, scoring Kurt Suzuki, making his first appearance since May 6 after recently being reinstated off the Injured List.

Suzuki just missed out on a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning when Athletics centerfielder Christian Pache robbed him of a potential homer on a spectacular leaping play.

They tacked on another in the bottom of the fifth on a Brandon Marsh single, which scored Trout who had previously walked to start the inning.

In all, Irvin lasted six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four. He was saddled with the loss, his second of the young season.

Trout torched his 12th homer of the season, a 383-foot shot to left field, off of A's reliever Justin Grimm, giving the Halos the 4-0 lead.

He finished the game with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Angels received a stellar performance from starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who tossed 7 1/3 one-run innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, striking out seven on his way to the win.

It was Sandoval's fourth quality start of the season, as he lowered his season earned-run average to 1.79.

The A's lone run of the game came in the eighth inning, when Sandoval allowed an RBI single to Pache. Sandoval walked the next hitter and was pulled in favor of a fresh arm in Ryan Tepera. Tepera struck out both hitters he faced, sending the game to the final frame.

Raisel Igleasias earned his ninth save of the season, striking out the side in order.

The Halos have Monday off before starting a two-game series against the Texas Rangers. Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60 ERA) is slated to take the mound against Texas' Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu’s news to sadden Yankees fans amid Aroldis Chapman injury

The New York Yankees have yet another injury, as infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss Tuesday’s game due to left wrist discomfort. The injury news comes right after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the Injured List with an Achilles injury. With a 29-13 start to the season, the Yankees possess the best record in baseball. Now, manager Aaron Boone is tasked with his first major road bump on the season. In addition to Chapman’s injury, Covid-19 has made its run through the team, as Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, and Josh Donaldson have all missed time. Chad Green was recently placed on the IL as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Justin Grimm
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ryan Tepera
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The Oakland Athletics#Halos
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Joc Pederson goes full Barry Bonds with San Francisco feat not seen since 1994

The San Francisco Giants outlasted the New York Mets in a back-and-forth, 13-12 affair on Tuesday night. The Giants raced out to an 8-2 lead, only to watch as the Mets stormed all the way back to take a 10-8 lead. Aside from the drama, the game also featured a monstrous performance from Giants outfielder Joc Pederson. In fact, Pederson did his best impression of former Giants slugger Barry Bonds in the win over the Mets, accomplishing this franchise feat that hasn’t been seen since 1994, as reported by ESPN Stats and Info.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy