Bryant Park has announced that the 2022 season of its popular free-of-charge Picnic Performances, presented by Bank of America, will kick off this Friday, May 27, starting at 7 pm, with New York City Opera’s staged, costumed, and live music production of Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. The iconic opera buffa, which premiered in Rome in 1816, and became the first opera to be sung in Italian in NYC in 1825, follows the hijinks of the wily eponymous barber Figaro – who sings one of the most famous arias, “Largo al factotum,” in the history of comic opera – through a story of love, disguise, and cunning. And if you can’t make it in person, you can enjoy the livestream on the Bryant Park website.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO