Orlando Pride fall 4-2 to Chicago despite late push

The Orlando Pride fell 4-2 to the visiting Chicago Red Stars despite a late push including 2 goals in the final five minutes at Exploria Stadium on Sunday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the 83rd minute, Orlando’s Amy Turner hit a header into the back of the net off an assist from Courtney Petersen.

The Red Stars (2-0-1, 6 points) responded three minutes later when Mallory Pugh made it 4-1 in the 86th minute. The Pride (2-1-2, 7 points), however, wouldn’t go down without a fight.

A minute later, Leah Pruitt scored her first goal of the season off a shot to the left corner from the right side of the net with a Chicago defender nearby to cut the deficit to 2 goals.

Orlando was unable to complete the comeback and absorbed its second loss of the season.

Pride coach Amanda Cromwell was candid in her opening remarks following the setback.

“We were not good. We had too many turnovers that led directly to goals and our passing percentage was poor,” Cromwell said.

“I really want to apologize to our home crowd because they deserve better when they come out to see us.”

