ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride fall 4-2 to Chicago despite late push

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Orlando Pride fell 4-2 to the visiting Chicago Red Stars despite a late push including 2 goals in the final five minutes at Exploria Stadium on Sunday night.

Trailing 3-0 in the 83rd minute, Orlando’s Amy Turner hit a header into the back of the net off an assist from Courtney Petersen.

The Red Stars (2-0-1, 6 points) responded three minutes later when Mallory Pugh made it 4-1 in the 86th minute. The Pride (2-1-2, 7 points), however, wouldn’t go down without a fight.

A minute later, Leah Pruitt scored her first goal of the season off a shot to the left corner from the right side of the net with a Chicago defender nearby to cut the deficit to 2 goals.

Orlando was unable to complete the comeback and absorbed its second loss of the season.

Pride coach Amanda Cromwell was candid in her opening remarks following the setback.

“We were not good. We had too many turnovers that led directly to goals and our passing percentage was poor,” Cromwell said.

“I really want to apologize to our home crowd because they deserve better when they come out to see us.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Cromwell
Person
Leah Pruitt
Person
Mallory Pugh
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy