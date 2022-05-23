Alabama extends offer to one of the nation's top 2024 offensive tackles

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images)

Alabama football looks to remain one of the strongest programs in the nation by offering future prospects early. Today, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to Cam’Ron Warren.

Warren is an offensive tackle from the 2024 class out of Baltimore, Maryland.

He already holds offers from numerous other big-time SEC programs, which are detailed in his recruiting breakdown below.

Currently, it doesn’t appear as if Warren is leaning one way or the other. He still has two full years of high school football remaining before he has to make a decision.

Cam’Ron Warren’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Vitals

Projected Position Offensive Lineman

Height 6-6

Weight 290

Class 2024

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – – –

Rivals 4 132 5 7

ESPN – – – –

On3 Recruiting 4 83 1 6

247 Composite 4 – 7 16

Offers