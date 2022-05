NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents may already be seeing Duke Energy around town as it makes improvements and upgrades as part of its storm protection program. In a presentation to the New Port Richey City Council, Duke Energy representatives explained the changes and benefits of its program to increase reliability, especially during storm situations. In 2019, the Florida Legislature passed a bill requiring investor-owned utilities like Duke Energy to offer some sort of storm protection. Duke Energy started the 10-year program last year and is coming to New Port Richey now, expecting to finish up sometime in 2023.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO