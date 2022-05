Roy Jones Jr has sent a message to Anderson Silva following the Brazilian’s most recent boxing success. For many years now we’ve heard talk of a Roy Jones Jr vs Anderson Silva boxing match. The two have hinted at it, been in talks to make it happen, and have even been photographed together. It always felt like it was destined to happen but never got made, and yet, it still seems as if there’s a chance it could become reality in the year 2022.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO