Golf

The best reactions to Justin Thomas bringing home the 2022 PGA Championship

By Stacey Blackwood
 5 days ago
Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The roars of “JT” could be heard from the grandstands on the 18th green of Southern Hills Country Club as fans witnessed one of the most incredible comebacks in PGA history when Alabama’s Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas would defeat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to capture the championship.

Thomas entered the final round seven shots back of the lead but would finish six under par in his final 13 holes on Sunday to take home his second career major championship. The 29-year-old Thomas won his first career major back in 2017 when he also took home the Wanamaker Trophy.

Thomas has quickly become one of the most popular golfers in the world and it didn’t take Twitter long to deliver some incredible reactions to the former Crimson Tide star hoisting the Wanamaker with triumphant tears.

Let’s take a look at some of the best that Twitter had to offer.

JT's moment of victory

Fun fact from a famous Gump

JT's incredible comeback

Even the Saban-Fisher feud came up

Tiger Woods gives his congratulations

JT hits the "dab"

Alabama football joins in congratulating JT

JT hoists the Wanamaker

