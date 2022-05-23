Baylor Women Fail to Make NCAA Golf Cut

The Bears rallied for their best round of the event, but were unable to slip into the Top 15 so they could play on Monday

The Baylor Bears fired a 295 on the third day of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut.

The field was cut to the Top 15 players after Sunday’s third round. Baylor was below the cut line when it started play on Sunday, and the Bears put together a 7-over-par 295, their best round of the event by six shots. That allowed the Bears to finish at 42-over-par 906.

But, that wasn’t enough for the Bears to advance to Monday’s fourth round. When the dust settled, the Bears were in 18th place, three shots out of a tie for 15th place held by Wake Forest and South Carolina.

Baylor was making its sixth appearance at nationals in history and coming off a 14th-place finish at last year’s championships.

Gurleen Kaur put together a fine round on Sunday, firing a 69 to add to her previous rounds of 74 and 78 to finish at 221. That left her in a tie for 20th place.

There was a big drop after that. Addie Baggarly shot a 75 on Sunday, and with her previous rounds of 76 and 78 she finished with a 229. Rosie Belsham finished with a three-round total of 230 after outings of 74, 80 and 76.

Britta Snyder shot a 75 on Sunday to finish with a 232, when you include her previous rounds of 83 and 74. BaiMai Seema took the place of Hannah Karg on Sunday and shot an 81. Karg had shot rounds of 77 and 80 on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Stanford has the lead after three rounds and the Cardinal are the only team at even par. Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Auburn are in the Top 5. The only Big 12 team to advance to the fourth round was Texas.

