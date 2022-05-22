ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish says she's 'incredibly offended' by people who laugh at her Tourette's syndrome tics

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Billie Eilish is opening up about what it’s like with living with Tourette’s syndrome.

The Grammy-winning singer talked about navigating the neurological disorder after experiencing a tic on camera during an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

“If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see lots of tics,” Eilish told Letterman.

Eilish, who was diagnosed at age 11, said that people who aren’t aware she has Tourette’s often don’t recognize her tics during social interactions and respond insensitively to them.

“The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny…and I’m always left incredibly offended by that,” Eilish said.

According to Mayo Clinic , Tourette’s syndrome is a “disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled,” such as repeatedly blinking one’s eyes, shrugging one’s shoulders or blurting out unusual sounds or offensive words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4251_0fmxUmuX00
Eilish talked about navigating Tourette's syndrome after experiencing a tic on camera during an interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In becoming a public figure, the 20-year-old said she’s realized the disorder is much more common than she initially thought.

“What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” Eilish said. “A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s,’ and I’m not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me.”

While Eilish said some of her tics subside over time, there are subtle tics that remain a part of her daily life. “These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me, but for me, they’re very exhausting,” she said.

But the “Happier than Ever” singer revealed she doesn’t experience tics while she’s performing onstage. “When I’m moving around, I’m not even ticcing at all,” she explained.

Eilish shared with Letterman that she’s gained confidence in having the disorder, and while she may not have all the answers, she’s “very happy talking about it.”

“I really love answering questions about it because it’s very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it,” Eilish said. “I don’t get it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billie Eilish says she's 'incredibly offended' by people who laugh at her Tourette's syndrome tics

Comments / 387

diane vaughan
3d ago

Well sweetie I guess you'll just have to be offended. By the way you offend me with every word of trash that falls from your mouth! But that's just me.

Reply(51)
212
Tim GRUSS
3d ago

I'm getting tired of hearing celebrities go online just to cry about people that make fun of them or don't agree with them. they need to quit being so thin-skinned and come into the real world and realize if you're going to be online you're going to have people voice an opposite opinion to you

Reply(10)
111
ColoradoColorado
4d ago

I remember way back in the 80's the Denver Nuggets had a point guard that had this. He would twitch uncontrollably at the free throw line but he led the league in free throw percentage

Reply(2)
27
