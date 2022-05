TAMPA, Fla. - Family and friends of a missing 24-year-old Tampa man led a search near DeSoto Park Friday, a little more than one month after his disappearance. Searchers focused their search efforts on the neighborhood near DeSoto Park, where the cell phone belonging to John Larson, 24, last pinged in the early hours of his disappearance. Days later, his sister found a shirt similar to the one Larson was wearing the night he went missing near the park.

TAMPA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO