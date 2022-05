TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State beach volleyball announced the addition of transfer Paige Kalkhoff from FIU. In her two seasons at FIU Kalkhoff went 49-13. In 2022 she finished the season with a 24-8 record with all of her wins on court one. She earned wins over No. 4 LMU, No. 5 LSU, No. 10 FIU and two wins over No. 19 Stetson. Kalkhoff was named First Team All-Conference USA and an AVCA Second Team All-American.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO