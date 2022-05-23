SEPTA Transit Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Woman On Market-Frankford Line In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police are searching for three suspects in a brazen assault and robbery on the Market Frankford Line in Center City. Police say three women punched and maced another woman, and then took her phone.

It happened at the 15th Street Station around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told investigators she knew one of the suspects from a previous dispute on social media.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured.