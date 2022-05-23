ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA Transit Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Assaulting, Robbing Woman On Market-Frankford Line In Center City

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2AJL_0fmxSIhH00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police are searching for three suspects in a brazen assault and robbery on the Market Frankford Line in Center City. Police say three women punched and maced another woman, and then took her phone.

It happened at the 15th Street Station around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim told investigators she knew one of the suspects from a previous dispute on social media.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

4 People On Way To Prom Party Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night for fun turns to terror in West Philadelphia. Police say four people were shot Wednesday night on their way to a prom party and the suspect is still on the loose. Police described the scene before the shooting to be pretty festive. They described the event as a prom–send-off party. Then, out of nowhere, a man riding a mountain bike pulled up to the party and started firing shots.  Now, police are looking for the shooter.   Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue.   The target, a 19-year-old boy, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Deputy Sheriff On Bike Injured In Center City Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after getting hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle. It happened at 10th and Filbert Streets in Center City, just after noon Wednesday. The deputy, who was assigned to the bike unit, was struck by a black SUV that left the scene. No one has been charged yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

US Marshals Arrest Man Who Allegedly Tied Up FedEx Driver During February Carjacking In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a carjacking suspect who tied up a FedEx driver in Frankford back in February. Federal authorities took Donte Edwards into custody on Thursday afternoon in Kensington. The carjacking happened on Feb. 10 near Church and Tackawanna Streets. After tying up the driver, authorities say Edwards drove off in the truck with the driver in the back. Edwards ditched the truck about a half-mile down the road and stole some packages. The driver was not hurt. Edwards is charged with robbery, carjacking and kidnapping.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Four people killed, seven injured in Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA — At least four people are dead and seven others wounded after multiple shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday. It's unclear if any arrests have been made in the seven separate shootings, but police are investigating. At least one teenager was killed. So far this year, Philadelphia has had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septa#Frankford#Robbery#Violent Crime#The Market Frankford Line
phl17.com

Young man shot multiple times in broad daylight on Erie Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Wednesday. The incident happened on the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue around 2:01 pm. According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times through out his body. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Kensington double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, that critically injured one man. Officials say police responded to the 3400 block of Kip Street Thursday afternoon, about 2:15, on the report of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man shot four times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Kensington Shooting Leaves Two Men Dead, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Kensington left two men dead, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ella Street. Chopper 3 was live over the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a 45-year-old man was shot seven times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died. The second victim, police said, is a 44-year-old man who was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, investigators have not many any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

At Least 4 Dead, Several Hurt in Shootings Across Philly

At least four people, including a teenager, were killed and several others injured in several shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon and evening. One shooting left at least four people hurt as they prepared for a prom sendoff party. The first shooting occurred along the 3000 block of Ella Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy