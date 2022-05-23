ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

Foresthill High Student Competes as Finalist

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caring for Our Watersheds proposal writing contest challenges students to. research their local watershed, identify an environmental concern, and develop a realistic project to address that concern in their community. Students with the top ten proposals of 315 that were reviewed presented their ideas to a panel of judges at...

CBS Sacramento

Gun Found In Desk Of Second Grader At South Sacramento School, District Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gun and loaded magazine were found inside the desk of a second-grade student at a south Sacramento elementary school, a district spokesperson said Tuesday. Students at Edward Kemble Elementary, which is located in the Meadowview neighborhood, notified staff that one of their classmates brought a gun to school, said Al Goldberg, a communications manager with the Sacramento City Unified School District. Goldberg said police were immediately called to the scene and secured the weapon. “It is our promise to you that we will do all that we can to learn from today’s experience so that we can keep your...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton High School Wins Private Concert From The Chainsmokers, Appearance By Charli D’Amelio

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton high school got a special visit from TikTok’s biggest star and will get a private concert from The Chainsmokers on Tuesday. The special event happened at Chavez High School thanks to the financial literacy company Step. Students across the country were competing to have the most sign-ups of the company’s app. The winner would get a private concert from The Chainsmokers as well as a special appearance by Charli D’Amelio. View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli (@charlidamelio) Earlier in May, the company announced that Chavez High had won. Along with the concert, both Chavez High and the school district will get a $50,000 donation. The top referring Chavez High student will also get a $25,000 scholarship from Step. Step says their app aims to improve financial literacy in teens.
STOCKTON, CA
Foresthill, CA
Sacramento, CA
California Education
KTLA

SACRAMENTO, CA
fox46.com

SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Student Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck On Campus

DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis student has died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning. University officials confirmed that a student was struck just after 8 a.m. at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive. First responders rushed the student to the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries. Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement about the incident later on Wednesday. “On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” May said. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.” The student’s name has not been released. Both the City of Davis and UC Davis police departments, along with West Sacramento police, will be investigating the incident.
DAVIS, CA
George Washington
rosevilletoday.com

6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Former Yuba City church administrator accused of wire fraud, identity theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Yuba City church administrator has been charged with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft as part of a scheme to embezzle church funds, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Chanell Easton, 36, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma […]
YUBA CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
Eater

10 Destination Restaurants in Nevada City and Grass Valley

Nevada City has long been a trusted, under-the-radar getaway from the Bay Area hustle — the type of place where you rent a quaint Airbnb and take pictures in front of historic buildings. Within a short drive is Grass Valley, with its rich gold mining history, which is similarly picturesque — think old-timey main streets, romantic alleys, and co-op bookstores you can get lost in for hours.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Former Yuba City Church Administrator Chanell Easton Charged In Embezzlement Scheme

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A former Yuba City church administrator was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged last week with 22 counts of wire fraud and two counts of identity theft related to a scheme to embezzle church funds, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Chanell Easton, 36, was indicted last Thursday in Sacramento federal court. She faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud, in addition to two years for each count of identity theft, if convicted. Between June 2013 and February 2018, Easton is accused of stealing more than $360,000 from the church, including...
YUBA CITY, CA

