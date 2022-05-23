Foresthill High Student Competes as Finalist

DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis student has died after being struck by a garbage truck on campus Wednesday morning. University officials confirmed that a student was struck just after 8 a.m. at the junction of Dairy Road and Hutchinson Drive. First responders rushed the student to the UC Davis Medical Center, but she later died from her injuries. Chancellor Gary S. May released a statement about the incident later on Wednesday. “On behalf of UC Davis, we share our deepest condolences with her family. We share in the pain of their loss,” May said. “In this time of grief, I do want to thank our first responders who worked heroically at the scene as well as the UC Davis Medical Center team who did everything they could to save her life.” The student’s name has not been released. Both the City of Davis and UC Davis police departments, along with West Sacramento police, will be investigating the incident.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO