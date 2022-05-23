The expandable Bould Pack sling bag lasts a lifetime and helps heal the planet, too

Close your eyes and think of a chair. Chances are you thought of something with four legs and a backrest, made from wood or plastic. Or perhaps your mind thought of something less unconventional but just as common – a chair with a five-spoked base with caster wheels – the kind found in offices. THe Haragana Lounge Chair was made as an antithesis to those archetypes. Its metal outline, to any astute observer, resembles an armchair, however, the Haragana doesn’t have any cushions or upholstery. Instead, its seating area is split into 6 cork discs spread across the base and the backrest, made from bent steel tubing. Visually, the Haragana aims at challenging the stereotype of a chair by being radically different, but functionally, it still is comfortable to sit on, with the cork discs providing just the right amount of softness and support. All in all, the chair also fulfills yet another purpose – that of evoking a sense of curiosity, and always inviting you to try and sit on it!

