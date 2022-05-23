ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Warriors at Mavs Game 3: Live Scoring Update - Charles Barkley on a Horse - 1st Quarter

By Mike Fisher,Bri Amaranthus
 5 days ago

Can the Mavs overcome bleak odds, again?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks look to climb out of a 0-2 series hole as they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 on Sunday night at the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center. Dallas looks to continue its excellence at home; The Mavs have won five consecutive home playoff games after dropping Game 1 to Utah in the first round.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday, the Mavs lead by as many as 19 points in the first half but let it slip away, falling 126-117 to the Golden State Warriors.

FIRST QUARTER: Teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 92.2 percent of the time. However, Dallas overcame a 2-0 hole in its previous series against Phoenix and will attempt to do it for the second straight time against the Warriors.

And ... after one quarter here at the AAC? Dallas is down just 25-22 thanks to a loooong Luka buzzer-beating 3.

That gave Luka 10 points, and salvaged Dallas’ perimeter shooting, as before the late make, the Mavs were 2 of 13 from the arc.

They do have the support of TNT’s Charles Barkley, who entered Victory Plaza on horseback.

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

On the line? A trip to the NBA Finals, which would be Dallas' third time in franchise history.

LUKA MAGIC: Doncic's seven playoff games with 40 points ties Dirk Nowitzki for the most in Mavericks postseason history. It also is the second-most in history prior to turning 25 years old. Only LeBron James has more 40-point games prior to turning 25, with eight total games.

Harry How/Getty Images

Harry How/Getty Images

Harry How/Getty Images

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-2) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2-0)

WHEN: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out. Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable (ankle soreness).

Harry How/Getty Images

Harry How/Getty Images

Harry How/Getty Images

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 3-point favorites over the Warriors.

NEXT: The series stays in Dallas for Game 4 on May 24 at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be May 26 in San Francisco at 8 p.m., Game 6 in Dallas on May 28 at 8 p.m. and Game 7 in San Francisco on May 30 at 7 p.m.

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd on finding a way back into the series:

“We've just got to do a better job closing out and rebounding. That's it. We've got to be more physical, and we've got to close out better and rebound the ball.”

Which Warriors Player Poses Biggest Threat To Mavs? (; 1:13)

ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s immediate statement to Warriors star Steph Curry after he won Western Conference Finals MVP

Stephen Curry has finally won a Finals MVP… sort of. The Golden State Warriors star nabbed the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Finals MVP award. It’s an incredible achievement, one that Curry is worthy of due to his outstanding performances against the Mavs. During the awarding ceremony, though, one teammate of Steph decided to poke a little fun at him.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-teammate has critical comments about James Harden

It is no state secret that James Harden failed to live up to expectations this season. But one of Harden’s former teammates is taking it up a notch. Speaking this week with VladTV, ex-NBA swingman Iman Shumpert offered some critical remarks about the Philadelphia 76ers star Harden, particularly over Harden’s passivity in big moments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Joel Embiid's tweets about Celtics-Heat Game 5 caused quite a stir

Like many NBA fans, Joel Embiid had some opinions about Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals and decided to tweet them. Unlike many NBA fans, Embiid has two million Twitter followers. So, when the Philadelphia 76ers star tweeted the following as the Boston Celtics raced to a double-digit second-half...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s fiery message to Jaylen Brown over one glaring issue

Jaylen Brown has had some big-time performances for the Boston Celtics throughout their playoff run. But there’s one glaring issue that continues to haunt him. The Celtics star has been plagued with the turnover bug on a few occasions, with not one, but two games with seven miscues throughout the postseason. It’s no surprise that Boston lost both of those contests, including Game 3 against the Miami Heat that put them at a 1-2 disadvantage at the time.
BOSTON, MA
