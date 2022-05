Today in TechREG, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced the creation of a new office in the agency to promote competition and innovation. When CFPB Director Rohit Chopra testified on Capitol Hill in April that he wanted to promote open banking principles and to deal with the “increasing threat” of Big Tech, the question of how to implement these plans remained open. This new office may be the answer to this question. Plus, two more banking regulators, one in the United States and one in the United Kingdom warned about cryptocurrency assets and questioned the value of some cryptos like bitcoin.

