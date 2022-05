Hailey Pogue delivered when her team needed her the most. The Shelbyville junior (photo) drove in the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning, followed with two scoreless innings of relief work in the pitcher’s circle, then produced the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to propel Class 4A, No. 10 Shelbyville to a 6-5 victory over No. 14 Bloomington South late Tuesday night.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO