WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced Wednesday that she has a partial tear on her MCL. “I have a partial tear on my MCL,” Lyons revealed via Instagram Live. “It’s just a sprain. It could have been worse, but it did refrain me from competing in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. So that is why your girl is out, but the comeback is always stronger than the setback. That is one of my favorite quotes because it’s true.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO