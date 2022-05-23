College students sit through oppressive heat at graduation

EASTON -- The warm temperatures on Sunday morning quickly turned oppressive if you have to sit at a graduation ceremony.

Graduations took place all over this weekend, including at Stonehill College in Easton.

Portable fans and umbrellas seemed to be just as important as caps and gowns.

"Lots of water, fanning ourselves with the program, everything to keep cool down," said Stonehill Class President Kemuel Navarrete.

But not even extremely hot temperatures could wipe the smiles off of these graduates.

"This day means everything to us, honestly. We're just happy to be here. We've had a crazy four years," Navarrete said.

Families took to the shade as they wished their sons and daughters the very best and congratulations.

To help deal with this oppressive heat, Stonehill opened up all of their air-conditioned buildings so families could watch virtually and still be part of the ceremony.

"In two areas we put it virtual, so you can watch it online also we have water stations all over campus all day all of our buildings are opened that are air-conditioned so people can get a break from the heat," explained Stonehill College President Father John Denning.